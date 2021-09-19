Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.17. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 235,733 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $96.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XTNT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

