Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.99

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 19277869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $1,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 905.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 180,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

