Ycash Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Ycash has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $25,350.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00288343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00136836 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00197002 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001037 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,587,125 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

