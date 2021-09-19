Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Macquarie currently has $52.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.72.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

