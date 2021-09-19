Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post $146.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.20 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. Anaplan posted sales of $114.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $572.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $573.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $717.54 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $735.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.26.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. 2,803,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,519. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Anaplan by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after buying an additional 696,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after buying an additional 713,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

