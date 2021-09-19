Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of AAOI stock remained flat at $$7.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 515,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,385. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $202.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.