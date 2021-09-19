Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce sales of $53.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.59 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $76.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $221.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.58 million to $233.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.26 million to $279.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%.

AAOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 609,060 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAOI remained flat at $$7.46 on Thursday. 515,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,385. The stock has a market cap of $202.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.