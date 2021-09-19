Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.13. Cutera also reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $2,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 152.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 44,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of CUTR opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Cutera has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

