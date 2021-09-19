Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

