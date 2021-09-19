Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.61. iRobot posted earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.39.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,924,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in iRobot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in iRobot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in iRobot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,268,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.