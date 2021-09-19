Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to report sales of $41.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $42.70 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $39.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $158.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $170.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $183.03 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $205.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,818. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.