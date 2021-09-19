Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Marchex also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.84. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 122,769 shares of company stock worth $374,646. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

