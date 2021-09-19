Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

