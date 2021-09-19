Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $475.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report sales of $475.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.70 million and the lowest is $437.90 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $474.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. 762,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.38 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

