Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

VXRT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,902,474. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

