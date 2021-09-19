Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $248.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 85,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

