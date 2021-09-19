Zacks: Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce $64.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the highest is $65.42 million. Heska reported sales of $56.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $256.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $258.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $285.02 million, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $293.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In other Heska news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heska stock traded up $6.51 on Thursday, reaching $260.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,889. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,372.95 and a beta of 1.72. Heska has a 52-week low of $93.90 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

