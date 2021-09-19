Zacks: Analysts Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report $134.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.70 million and the lowest is $129.00 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $557.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,176. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,899,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRLD traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,759. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

