Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

