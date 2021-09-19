Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.37. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $149.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 162,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after buying an additional 120,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 307,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. 512,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $358.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.80.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.