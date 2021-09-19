Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.30 Million

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to post sales of $268.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.68 million and the lowest is $266.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $119.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.87. 3,696,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

