Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to post $20.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $19.82 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $13.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $76.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Travelzoo stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.00 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,304 shares of company stock worth $2,963,402. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Travelzoo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Travelzoo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Travelzoo by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

