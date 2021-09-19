Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

