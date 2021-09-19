Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report $22.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.91 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $13.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $76.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.04 billion to $80.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $69.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.90 billion to $73.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion.

Several research firms have commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.98.

NYSE MT traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,903,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,332. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.