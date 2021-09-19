Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce $8.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.45 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $31.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $32.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 81.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

