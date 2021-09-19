Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.

SRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,320. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

