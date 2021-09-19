Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 183.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $44.88 on Thursday. Terex has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

