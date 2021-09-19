Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.65.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

