Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Hold

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

