Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,003,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,679,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

