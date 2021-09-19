Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

PHVS opened at $18.15 on Friday. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $578.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). On average, research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after buying an additional 490,490 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,447,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

