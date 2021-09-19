Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $56.14 on Friday. Zalando has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

