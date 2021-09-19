Zcoin (XZC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,235.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.09 or 0.07003453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00367339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.88 or 0.01272107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00116038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.03 or 0.00550497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.00510387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00327858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

