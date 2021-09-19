Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,031 shares of company stock worth $15,100,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

