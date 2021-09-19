Zenfuse (ZEFU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $104,405.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $104,405.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00129590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

