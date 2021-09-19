Zerogoki USD One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,383.00 (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $19,383.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00124557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,564,581 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

