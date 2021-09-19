Zhihu Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 22nd (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu’s (NYSE:ZH) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zhihu had issued 55,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $522,500,000 based on an initial share price of $9.50. After the expiration of Zhihu’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of ZH opened at $9.35 on Friday. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,532,000 after purchasing an additional 823,979 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth $57,335,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 6.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $31,629,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

