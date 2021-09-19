Zhihu Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 22nd (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu’s (NYSE:ZH) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zhihu had issued 55,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $522,500,000 based on an initial share price of $9.50. After the expiration of Zhihu’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.
Shares of ZH opened at $9.35 on Friday. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23.
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.