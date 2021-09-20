$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth $164,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.07. 1,284,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.04, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

