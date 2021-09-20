$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). SunPower reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 694.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 196,806 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 203,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

