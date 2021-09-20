-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNOG. Benchmark lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 981,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,527. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

