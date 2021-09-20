-$0.09 EPS Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.03. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $6.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $402.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

