$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. AXT reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTI. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AXT by 46,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

