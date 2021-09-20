$0.13 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

GOLF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 147,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,759. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,190,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

