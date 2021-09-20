$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million.

RUTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $701.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

