$0.62 EPS Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

BGS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

