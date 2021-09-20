-$0.63 EPS Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.14). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $21.21. 1,114,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

