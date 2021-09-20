$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,097. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.