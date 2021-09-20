$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,097. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

