$0.97 EPS Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.99. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $159,511,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

