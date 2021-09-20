-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.88). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19).
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.
FRLN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.94. 260,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,733. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
