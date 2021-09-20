$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

AXL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 77,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,743 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

